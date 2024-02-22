NUST, WWF-Pakistan join hands to collaborate on research and innovation

ISLAMABAD - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and WWF-Pak­istan have joined hands to collabo­rate on research and innovation to promote sustainable development, the use of technology, and academic linkages in Pakistan through signing a MoU on Wednesday. According to the NUST, the MoU signing cer­emony was held with presence of officials from NUST as well as WWF-Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization (RIC), Dr. Rizwan Riaz highlighted NUST’s en­deavors in sustainable technology, industry-academia linkages, and the university’s global reach.