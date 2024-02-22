Pak karting team set to feature in round 1 of Dubai Endurance C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s motorsport scene is set to make a significant stride on the international circuit with the Omni Racing team gearing up to represent the nation at the Dubai Endurance Championship 2024’s inaugural round on February 24. This momentous occasion marks a new chapter for Pakistani motorsports, showcasing the talents of the country’s top racing quartet: Syed Ovais Naqvi (captain), Shahzeb Qureshi, Omer Khuhro, and Sanaan Jamali. Syed Ovais Naqvi, the driving force behind OKC and the captain of Omni Racing, said: “For too long, our nation’s racing talent has gone undernourished due to the absence of a dedicated platform to cultivate and celebrate this thrilling sport.” With the introduction of OKC’s state-of-the-art facility, the team is not just aiming to revolutionize the local motorsport landscape through hosting championships and implementing training programs but also to ignite a passion for karting across the nation.