Thursday, February 22, 2024
Pak karting team set to feature in round 1 of Dubai Endurance C’ship

Our Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
LAHORE   -  Pakistan’s motorsport scene is set to make a significant stride on the international cir­cuit with the Omni Racing team gearing up to represent the nation at the Dubai Endurance Championship 2024’s inaugural round on Feb­ruary 24. This momentous occasion marks a new chapter for Pakistani motorsports, show­casing the talents of the country’s top racing quartet: Syed Ovais Naqvi (captain), Shahzeb Qureshi, Omer Khuhro, and Sanaan Jamali. Syed Ovais Naqvi, the driving force behind OKC and the captain of Omni Racing, said: “For too long, our nation’s racing talent has gone undernourished due to the absence of a dedi­cated platform to cultivate and celebrate this thrilling sport.” With the introduction of OKC’s state-of-the-art facility, the team is not just aiming to revolutionize the local motorsport landscape through hosting championships and implementing training programs but also to ig­nite a passion for karting across the nation.

