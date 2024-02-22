Palestine football referee martyred in Zionist airstrikes

Palestine’s international assistant football referee, Mohamed Khattab, along with all his family members, including his four children and wife, were martyred on Wednesday after his house in the Gaza Strip was bombed.

Palestinian-based Al-Aqsa Radio announced that the Khattab’s home was bombed by Zionist occupation forces in Deir al-Balah area of the Strip.

Khattab is an accredited referee with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, having received the international badge in 2020. He also officiated a group of important Arab and Asian matches, whether with teams or clubs.

This comes at a time when members of the European Parliament and a group of football federations in the Gulf countries recently asked the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the European Football Associations (UEFA) to exclude the Zionist entity from participating in football competitions.