The Alamo, located in San Antonio, Tex­as, stands as a poignant symbol of courage and sacrifice. This historic site was origi­nally a Spanish mission, later converted into a for­tress during the Texas Revolution in 1836. The Bat­tle of the Alamo, a pivotal event in Texan history, saw a small garrison of Texan defenders, includ­ing famous figures like Davy Crockett and Jim Bow­ie, valiantly hold out against Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna. Despite their ultimate defeat, the defenders’ bravery and determination became legendary, fuelling the Texan resolve for indepen­dence. Today, the Alamo remains a revered monu­ment, honouring those who fought for freedom.