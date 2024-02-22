Thursday, February 22, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Thermopylae had its messenger of defeat—the Alamo had none.” –Stephen F. Austin

Past in Perspective
February 22, 2024
The Alamo, located in San Antonio, Tex­as, stands as a poignant symbol of courage and sacrifice. This historic site was origi­nally a Spanish mission, later converted into a for­tress during the Texas Revolution in 1836. The Bat­tle of the Alamo, a pivotal event in Texan history, saw a small garrison of Texan defenders, includ­ing famous figures like Davy Crockett and Jim Bow­ie, valiantly hold out against Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna. Despite their ultimate defeat, the defenders’ bravery and determination became legendary, fuelling the Texan resolve for indepen­dence. Today, the Alamo remains a revered monu­ment, honouring those who fought for freedom.

