PBS to conduct 7th agricultural census costing Rs650m

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), following United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) guidelines, is set to conduct the 7th Agricultural Census nationwide, encompassing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged districts. Utilizing digital technology, the initiative aims to integrate agricultural, livestock, and agro machinery on scientific lines.
Despite the country’s limited financial resources, a substantial budget of Rs. 650 million has been allocated for this crucial census. In a special meeting chaired by senior PBS member Muhammad Sarwar Gondal in Peshawar, high-ranking officials from various departments discussed the comprehensive strategy, including large-scale Agri holdings and process re-engineering, mirroring the success of the 2019 COVID Census.
PBS has established 157 Agricultural Census Support Centers for seamless field operation execution, with provincial stakeholders providing support. The data collected will contribute to evidence-based policy-making, essential for efficient resource management. Provincial Focal Persons’ meetings have been held, emphasizing broader involvement and wider acceptability.
M Sarwar Gondal highlighted the census’s significance, providing benchmark data for policy planning to meet the food and fibre needs of Pakistan’s population. Engaging partner organizations and provincial stakeholders ensure diversified perspectives and reliable data in the agriculture sector.
The 7th Agricultural Census, planned with a newly developed sampling design, will be the first integrated digital exercise in Pakistan. The use of tablets, digitized maps, SMS gateways, and call centres will streamline data collection. Training venues equipped with multimedia facilities aim for standardized census concepts.
Provincial stakeholders pledged cooperation for the successful completion of this national task, recognizing its importance in evidence-based policy-making for the agriculture sector, which contributes significantly to the national GDP and employment.