Petroleum Division seeks CCoE’s approval to start construction work

ISLAMABAD - Petroleum Division has sought nod of the Cabinet Committee on Energy for the construction of 80 kilometre portion (Iranian Border to Gwadar) of Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project.
A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy has been convened tomorrow (Friday) to consider a summary of the Petroleum Division for the construction of 80 kilometre portion of Iran Pakistan gas pipeline, official documents seen by The Nation reveals.
The CCOE will also consider circular debt report for January 2024, monthly report sheet of power plants operated to ensure security constraints, economic dispatch for the month of January 2024, and submission of monthly reports on the progress towards implementation of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM), the documents reveals.
Initially it has been decided that in first phase of IP project work on 80km portion from Pak-Iran border to Gwader will be started, the source said. The estimated cost of the 80km Pak-Iran border to Gwadar portion of the project will be $158 million and it has been decided to fund it through Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), the documents reveals.
According to the documents during the PDM coalition government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a committee to recommend a way forward regarding the IP Project keeping in view its economic viability, financing, etc on 31th January 2023.
However, the committee was replaced by the interim government with Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) on 11th September 2023. The MOC endorsed the decision of the previous committee and got the Waiver Application prepared by foreign legal counsel, the source said. Moreover, MOC also obtained the legal opinions from foreign legal counsel, M/s Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. With regards to US sanctions on Iran, M/s Willkie Farr opined that if Pakistan proceeds with the project, there is a likelihood of imposition of sanctions on the company. Regarding the Force Majeure and/or Excusing Event notice, M/s Willkie Farr opined that Pakistan does not have a strong case post September 2019 under the French law as no documentary evidence is available to support that concrete steps have been taken by Pakistan to implement the project.
The MOC, after due consideration to the discourses held with Iran during the past one year has recommended that though the final draft of the waiver application is ready, its filing with US authorities is deferred due to current geo-political situation. The High-Level Committee to discuss and resolve all outstanding issues with Iran including further extension of time under the French Civil Code. In consideration of NIOC’s Material Breach notice, Petroleum Division has constituted the Coordination Committee in January 2024 in accordance with Clause 19.1.1 of the GSPA to be headed by Joint Secretary, Petroleum Division. The MOC further recommends, subject to approval by competent authority, to start work on construction of gas pipeline from Pak-lran border to Gwadar (80 km of the pipeline), initially, by utilising GIDC funds. The committee decided to continue engagement with the Governments of Russia, China, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan regarding gas swap arrangement in rotation to the project.
Now a summary based on the recommendation of MOC will be presented to CCOE for endorsement, the source said.
Meanwhile giving the background details an official of the Petroleum Division said that in May 2009 agreement for the project was signed, for supply of gas of 750 MMCFD for 25 years from South Pars gas field of Iran and delivery at Pak-lran border. Under the project 1931km line will be laid for transportation of Iranian gas to Pakistan, including 1,150km long pipeline within Iran and 781km within Pakistan. Both the countries were required to implement the project in their respective territories. As per the agreement the project was to start supply by January 2015. Iran has already completed construction of over 900km within Iran, while the remaining segment of 250km is yet to be constructed.
In December 2012, the government of Iran had proposed to provide financing for the project as well as EPC contractor under the Government to Government Agreement. However, the Iranian government unilaterally backed out from G to G Agreement in March 2014,
Pakistan, therefore, served the Force Majeure and/or Excusing Events Notice under the IP-GSPA to National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). Accordingly, the project activities have been halted.
Iranian company NIOC served a notice of Material Breach of IP-GSPA obligations as well as a notice under the Sovereign Guarantee issued by Pakistan in favour of NIOC in February 2019.
The matter was negotiated with Iran and both sides agreed to extend the time for five years under the French Civil Code. Accordingly, the Amendment Agreement to the GSPA was signed in September 2019.
Iran informed Pakistan that further extension of time under the French Civil Code would be subject to substantial progress by Pakistan on the project within next three months else Iran would be constrained to refer the matter to international arbitration.
On 21st December 2023, NIOC served a Material Breach Notice to Pakistan’s Inter-State Gas Limited alleging material breach of buyer’s warranties. Through the same notice NIOC has served a notice pursuant to the Sovereign Guarantee issued by government of Pakistan in favour of NIOC. NIOC gave a 180 days period to ISGS to remedy the alleged Material Breach and referred the matter to Coordination Committee for resolution.
The source said that it has been estimated that in case of non-implementation of the project by Pakistan, Tehran will move the Paris-based International Arbitration and it has been estimated that Pakistan will pay potential contractual liability of approximately $18 billion.