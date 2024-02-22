Pleading for Anarchy

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the plea seek­ing re-election and annulment of the February 8 polls reflects a decisive stance on the issue of al­leged rigging. The imposition of a fine on the petitioner underscores the importance of accountability and se­riousness in legal proceedings. The plea, in itself, was representative of a dangerous and anarchist stand­point. Coming from a person who has already faced a court-martial, the plea warns us of the existence of el­ements that insist on infusing chaos. The fact that the petitioner requested the court later to withdraw the petition, inciting foreign travel as a reason, speaks a lot on the lack of clarity of the petitioner.

The credibility of the petitioner and the motives be­hind the plea have become evident after the top court imposed a fine for wasting the court’s time. The con­duct of polls has cost a considerable amount of mon­ey from the national exchequer. Anyone calling for re-election must be very detached from reality. Alleged rigging does not qualify for annulling the country-wide polls. Instead, a legal course of action is in place and the country has a fully functioning judiciary. All the matters related to perceived bluffs in the counting of ballots are either being heard in the courts or are aligned for the coming days.

Elections have been concluded and the country has to move forward from here. The Supreme Court’s han­dling of the said petition makes it very clear that the top seat of justice will not entertain such requests. Moreover, people with an inherent desire to steal away peace and political stability must be exposed just like this petitioner. The judiciary’s check and filter on what pleas to hear and which ones to reject is a core foun­dational bloc that protects democracy. Reconciliation, justice through legal means, and Pakistan’s integrity above all must be the core values in this uncertain and rather unstable political environment.