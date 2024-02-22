PM Kakar to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss an eight-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will approve one year extension in the deputation of DG Financial monitoring during the meeting. The approval to appoint of drug inspectors will also come under discussion.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).