MULTAN - Po­lice claimed to have arrest­ed a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case from Islamabad airport through Interpol. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for police, a citizen Mukhtiar Hussain was killed in Mauza Khan Bela area of Jalalpur Pirwala in 2012 in which the accused Mu­hammad Rafiq was nomi­nated as the accused. The accused had fled away to abroad. After issuing Red Warrant of the accused, he was deported from Saudi Arabia and arrested at Is­lamabad Airport.