Police crackdown against kite flying underway, 3700 kites recovered

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested 44 kite sellers, kite flyers and recovered 3700 kites, 41 strings and fire­works from their posses­sion during crackdown here on Wednesday. According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police recovered 1090 kites and 12 strings from 11 kite sellers. Similarly, Rata Amaral police seized 835 kites and 02 strings from 06 kite sellers. While, New Town police recovered 520 kites and 10 strings from 08 kite sellers. Following operation, Sadiqabad po­lice seized 380 kites and 05 strings from 07 kite sell­ers, kite flyers. Pirwadhai police recovered 432 kites and 04 strings from 03 kite sellers and Ganjmandi po­lice recovered 115 kites, 02 strings and 20 pomegran­ates from 04 kite sellers, kite flyers. Bani police re­covered 222 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite sellers.