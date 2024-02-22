Policeman shot dead in Pirwadhai over car rent dispute

RAWALPINDI - A police con­stable was shot dead over monetary dispute while an­other person died in a road traffic accident in differ­ent localities of the city, in­formed sources on Wednes­day. Two armed dacoits looted cash from an old age man in Sadiq Town area of Police Station Saddar Bai­rooni, they said.

According to sources, a Constable of Rawalpindi police namely Saeed Khan along with his friends Ma­lik Azhar, Karim Musa and Malik Hassan was moving towrads home at 4am when Moeez along with Raja Me­hboob intercepted them at Fauji Colony. They said Moeez gunned down Saeed and fled from the scene on a motorcycle. Heavy con­tingent of police reached at crime scene and moved the body of Constable to hos­pital for autopsy besides collecting evidence and recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of in­vestigation. Malik Azhar, in the FIR, told police Moeez and Raja Mehboob had hired a car on rent from his showroom but refused to pay rent. He added Saeed had a quarrelled with Moeez over monetary issue which later on resolved.

However, Moeez killed Saeed and fled from scene. SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Sabtain Shah confirmed that con­stable Saeed was murdered over car rent issue and police have launched manhunt for arrest of killer after filing FIR.

Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit a motorcyclist near Chair­ing Cross on Peshwar Road.