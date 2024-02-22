Policeman shot dead in Pirwadhai over car rent dispute

RAWALPINDI - A police constable was shot dead over monetary dispute while another person died in a road traffic accident in different localities of the city, informed sources on Wednesday. Two armed dacoits looted cash from an old age man in Sadiq Town area of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, they said.
According to sources, a Constable of Rawalpindi police namely Saeed Khan along with his friends Malik Azhar, Karim Musa and Malik Hassan was moving towrads home at 4am when Moeez along with Raja Mehboob intercepted them at Fauji Colony. They said Moeez gunned down Saeed and fled from the scene on a motorcycle. Heavy contingent of police reached at crime scene and moved the body of Constable to hospital for autopsy besides collecting evidence and recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of investigation. Malik Azhar, in the FIR, told police Moeez and Raja Mehboob had hired a car on rent from his showroom but refused to pay rent. He added Saeed had a quarrelled with Moeez over monetary issue which later on resolved.
However, Moeez killed Saeed and fled from scene. SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Sabtain Shah confirmed that constable Saeed was murdered over car rent issue and police have launched manhunt for arrest of killer after filing FIR.
Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit a motorcyclist near Chairing Cross on Peshwar Road.