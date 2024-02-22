Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Policeman shot dead in Pirwadhai over car rent dispute

Our Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   A police con­stable was shot dead over monetary dispute while an­other person died in a road traffic accident in differ­ent localities of the city, in­formed sources on Wednes­day. Two armed dacoits looted cash from an old age man in Sadiq Town area of Police Station Saddar Bai­rooni, they said. 

According to sources, a Constable of Rawalpindi police namely Saeed Khan along with his friends Ma­lik Azhar, Karim Musa and Malik Hassan was moving towrads home at 4am when Moeez along with Raja Me­hboob intercepted them at Fauji Colony. They said Moeez gunned down Saeed and fled from the scene on a motorcycle. Heavy con­tingent of police reached at crime scene and moved the body of Constable to hos­pital for autopsy besides collecting evidence and recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of in­vestigation. Malik Azhar, in the FIR, told police Moeez and Raja Mehboob had hired a car on rent from his showroom but refused to pay rent. He added Saeed had a quarrelled with Moeez over monetary issue which later on resolved. 

Senior management course officers visit WASA head office

However, Moeez killed Saeed and fled from scene. SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Sabtain Shah confirmed that con­stable Saeed was murdered over car rent issue and police have launched manhunt for arrest of killer after filing FIR. 

Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit a motorcyclist near Chair­ing Cross on Peshwar Road.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024