Polio awareness walk held

FAISALABAD - A walk was held to give awareness among parents about anti-polio cam­paign starting from February 26.

The walk was organized in col­laboration with the district adminis­tration, UNICEF and District Health Authority. Additional Deputy Com­missioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan led the walk while CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, CEO Education Kashif Zia, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas, Madam Shahnaz from UNICEF, teachers, stu­dents and civil society participated in the walk.

On the occasion, a ‘Baggi’ decorat­ed with banners and posters along with drums were marched through the main city roads.

People were asked through loud­speakers to get their children vacci­nated during the polio drive.

The additional deputy commis­sioner headquarters appealed to the parents to cooperate with the dis­trict administration and polio teams during the campaign.

10 SMOKE-EMITTINGVEHICLES FINED

The Environment Protection Agen­cy, during a crackdown, took action against 10 smoke-emitting vehicles and collected Rs 20,000 fine from drivers, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the teams also inspected brick-kilns and closed down operation of one kiln in Chak No 266-RB, Khur­rianwala in addition to imposing Rs 100,000 fine on the owner.

They also re-sealed a boiler of a plant on Narrwala road bypass which was de-sealed by the owner itself illegally and a case was regis­tered against him. The legal action was taken in violation of Punjab En­vironmental Protection Smog Pre­vention and Control rules 2023.