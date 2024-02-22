Polio awareness walk held

FAISALABAD - A walk was held to give awareness among parents about anti-polio campaign starting from February 26.
The walk was organized in collaboration with the district administration, UNICEF and District Health Authority. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan led the walk while CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, CEO Education Kashif Zia, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas, Madam Shahnaz from UNICEF, teachers, students and civil society participated in the walk.
On the occasion, a ‘Baggi’ decorated with banners and posters along with drums were marched through the main city roads.
People were asked through loudspeakers to get their children vaccinated during the polio drive.
The additional deputy commissioner headquarters appealed to the parents to cooperate with the district administration and polio teams during the campaign.
10 SMOKE-EMITTINGVEHICLES FINED
The Environment Protection Agency, during a crackdown, took action against 10 smoke-emitting vehicles and collected Rs 20,000 fine from drivers, here on Wednesday.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the teams also inspected brick-kilns and closed down operation of one kiln in Chak No 266-RB, Khurrianwala in addition to imposing Rs 100,000 fine on the owner.
They also re-sealed a boiler of a plant on Narrwala road bypass which was de-sealed by the owner itself illegally and a case was registered against him. The legal action was taken in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection Smog Prevention and Control rules 2023.