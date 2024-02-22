Political parties urged to fulfill population sustainable growth commitments

QUETTA - The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called upon political parties to fulfil their com­mitments outlined in their manifestos regarding sustainable population growth once in power.

This was stated by the speakers during the CSOs Coalition Meeting organized by the Population Council with support from UNFPA, said a press re­lease issued here on Wednesday.

In his welcome remarks, Dr Ali Mir, Senior Di­rector Programs, Population Council said, “Rapid population growth in Pakistan is tied to all aspects of the country’s development and has contributed directly to our economic and political challenges.

Presenting the qualitative analysis of Manifestos commitments of leading political parties regard­ing population management, Samia Ali Shah, Proj­ect Director, Population Council said “all political parties should convert their respective population management commitments into policies and en­sure their implementation.”

In his closing statement, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Pro­gram Specialist at UNFPA, urged the CSOs coalition to exert pressure on provincial governments to en­sure accountability for fulfilling both national and international commitments within their respec­tive provinces, particularly regarding the imple­mentation of their manifesto pledges.

Reiterating their commitments in holding po­litical parties accountable for their commitments, CSOs Coalition emphasized the need for political parties to emulate the examples set by neighbor­ing Muslim countries, where political determina­tion played a pivotal role in achieving sustainable population growth.

The coalition also called for targeted initia­tives to address the unmet needs of marginalized women, along with increased involvement of the private sector in family planning services, under­lining the importance of provincial governments ensuring the consistent supply of contraceptives.