Pollard stars as Karachi Kings down Peshawar Zalmi for first win in PSL 9

LAHORE - Karachi Kings registered their inaugural victory of the HBL PSL 9, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets here at sparsely populated Gaddafi Sta­dium on Wednesday.

The Kings’ victory was spear­headed by the dynamic duo of Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza, who collectively dismantled the Zal­mi batting lineup, taking three wickets each and restricting them to a total of 154 runs.

Opting to field first, the Kings were off to a flying start, thanks to Shoaib Malik, who claimed a wicket in the opening over, send­ing Saim Ayub back to the pavil­ion without scoring. Meanwhile, Babar Azam etched his name in the record books by becoming the youngest and fastest bat­ter to amass 10,000 T20 runs, achieving this milestone in just 271 innings during the match.

Despite an early setback, Zal­mi attempted a counter-attack, but their efforts were thwarted by a series of precise bowling and fielding efforts from the Kings. Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and later Rov­man Powell, fell in quick succes­sion, with Powell’s departure ending a crucial 68-run partner­ship with Babar Azam. Babar’s valiant 72 off 51 balls couldn’t steer Zalmi to a substantial to­tal, as Hasan Ali’s lethal bowling in the final over capped their in­nings at 154.

Mir Hamza, with his economi­cal spell of 3-28, was rightfully named player of the match, backed by Hasan Ali’s equally impressive 3 wickets for 30. Contributions also came from Daniel Sams and others, setting the stage for Karachi’s chase.

Karachi Kings’ response was assertive right from the outset, with openers Shan and Muham­mad Akhlaq putting up a brisk 20 runs in the first two overs. Despite losing both openers ear­ly, James Vince and Shoaib Malik steadied the ship with a crucial 51-run partnership. However, it was Kieron Pollard’s explosive innings that turned the game on its head. Pollard unleashed an onslaught, hammering 49 runs off just 21 balls, including four boundaries and an equal num­ber of sixes, effectively sealing the win for his team.

James Vince played a sup­portive role, ending with an unbeaten 38 off 30 balls, as the Kings chased down the target with 19 balls to spare, finish­ing at 157-3. Luke Wood and Waqar Salamkheil managed to claim wickets for Zalmi, but it was Pollard’s day as his heroic knock ensured a convincing vic­tory for Karachi Kings. Up next in the PSL 9, the Quetta Gladia­tors will face Islamabad United at the same venue tomorrow (Thursday) at 7:00 pm.

SCORES IN BRIEF

KARACHI KINGS 157-3, 16.5

overs (Kieron Pollard 49*,

James Vince 38*) beat PESHAWAR

ZALMI 154 all out,

19.5 overs (Babar Azam 72,

Rovman Powell 39; Mir Hamza

3-28, Hasan Ali 3-30, Daniel

Sams 2-28) by 7 wickets.

MULTAN SULTANS 170/5 in

19 overs (Mohammad Rizwan

82, Iftikhar Ahmed 34*,

David Willey 25; Shaheen Afridi

2-25, Zaman Khan 2-52)

beat LAHORE QALANDARS

166/5 in 20 overs (Rassie

van der Dussen 54, Fakhar

Zaman 41; Mohammad Ali

2-28) by 5 wickets.