PPP’s Makhdum, Kaira, Chan in race for Punjab governor

LAHORE - Following the power-sharing agreement reached between the PPP and the PML-N to form governments in the center and two prov­inces, the PPP is con­sidering names of three stalwarts for the office of Punjab governor.

According to party sources, the names of former Punjab gover­nor Makhdum Ahmed Mahmud, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan are under consid­eration for this consti­tutional office which has to be with the PPP un­der the agreement.

Makhdum Ahmed who is also president of the party’s south Punjab chapter has al­ready served a brief stint as Punjab gov­ernor before. He was appointed as Punjab Governor in 2012 and served till June 2013. He will be acceptable to the PML-N as well given his friendship with the PML-N presi­dent Mian Shehbaz Shar­if. Qamar Zaman Kaira has served as federal minis­ter during the last tenure of the PPP. He also served as the party’s central Pun­jab president. He contest­ed the February 8 election from a seat in Lala Musa but lost to a PML-N candi­date. Nadeem Afzal Chan also lost his last election from a national seat in Sar­godha. He had joined the PTI before the 2018 elec­tions but later rejoined the PPP after three years.