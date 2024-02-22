PPP’s Makhdum, Kaira, Chan in race for Punjab governor

LAHORE - Following the power-sharing agreement reached between the PPP and the PML-N to form governments in the center and two provinces, the PPP is considering names of three stalwarts for the office of Punjab governor.
According to party sources, the names of former Punjab governor Makhdum Ahmed Mahmud, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan are under consideration for this constitutional office which has to be with the PPP under the agreement.
Makhdum Ahmed who is also president of the party’s south Punjab chapter has already served a brief stint as Punjab governor before. He was appointed as Punjab Governor in 2012 and served till June 2013. He will be acceptable to the PML-N as well given his friendship with the PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Qamar Zaman Kaira has served as federal minister during the last tenure of the PPP. He also served as the party’s central Punjab president. He contested the February 8 election from a seat in Lala Musa but lost to a PML-N candidate. Nadeem Afzal Chan also lost his last election from a national seat in Sargodha. He had joined the PTI before the 2018 elections but later rejoined the PPP after three years.