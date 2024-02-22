President, PM for joint Pak-US ventures in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan desired to build mutual­ly beneficial partnerships with for­eign firms by building joint ventures and attracting foreign investment in multiple sectors.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Miracle Saltworks Col­lective Inc, a USA-based salt mining and processing company, here, said Pakistan was fully focused on boost­ing its exports to improve its eco­nomic condition. In the meeting, the president was briefed about the company’s performance in salt min­ing, processing and marketing.

President Alvi said that Pakistan could make value addition to its salt products through better processing, packaging and marketing.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to facilitate the inves­tors, the president appreciated Mir­acle Saltworks Collective Inc for its investment in Pakistan as well as its joint venture agreement with Paki­stan Mineral Development Corpora­tion. The delegation members ap­prised the president of the potential of Pakistan’s salt mines to earn for­eign exchange saying that Pakistan was the only country rich with qual­ity and mineral salt that was also high in quality and low in price.

The delegation viewed that Pa­kistan could take advantage of the huge salt market across the world by ensuring value addition through responsible mining, processing and marketing. It was told that the com­pany would invest in the salt min­ing sector of Pakistan and would uti­lise modern technology for mining and processing to ensure minimum wastage during the processes. Pres­ident Alvi also emphasised the pro­motion of environment-friendly and responsible mining in the country.

During the meeting, the PM ex­pressed the confidence that sign­ing of agreement between Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and US-based Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation will not only surge the export of Pakistani salt, but it will also strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and the Unit­ed States. “New milestones are being achieved in mining sector under the auspices of Special Investment Facil­itation Council”, the PM said.

He said the caretaker government during its tenure took various steps for increasing Foreign Direct Invest­ment in the country, which are yield­ing positive results.

The delegation of the Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation thanked the government of Paki­stan particularly the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council for its co­operation.