PTI announces polling for intra-party election on March 03

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold its intra-party elections on March-03.

According to the election schedule, the nomination papers for intra-party elections can be submitted on February 23 and 24.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Feb 25, while other decisions with regard to the schedule will be held on Feb 27, while polling for the election will be held on March 03.

Polling for intra-party elections will be held at the party’s central office and also at all four provincial secretariats, according to the announcement.

PTI leader and lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat today said that the intra-party election of the party will be held within 15 days.

“We have to activate and make our party functional,” talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Marwat said.

“I am advising PTI workers to participate in party election. I will support those who want to contest from our platform,” he said.

He said Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar and others have not joined the Sunni Ittehad Council owing to the PTI’s intra-party election.

“Political parties have stolen our mandate with facilitation from the election commission and the ROs,” Sher Afzal Marwat alleged. “Our battle will continue within and outside the Parliament,” he added