PTI rejects PML-N, PPP alliance, warns of worst political instability

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday rejected the alliance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to form the next coalition gov­ernment in the Centre and Punjab and dubbed it as ‘PDM 2.0.’

Talking to reporters outside Rawal­pindi’s Adiala Jail following his meet­ing with ex-premier Imran Khan, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that the PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had a “minor­ity stake” in the elections as the public didn’t give him the mandate to become the next prime minister of the country.

A day earlier, PPP and PML-N had agreed on a power-sharing formula to form the next government and nominated Shehbaz as the candidate of PM. “Show some grace and step aside from the govern­ment,” Asad said while re­ferring to the coalition.

He showed his surprise that PPP was telling the people that it would not be a part of the federal government but grabbed the position of Chairman Senate from the votes of PML-N. He added that what “formula” Sena­tor Ishaq Dar had with him to reform the coun­try’s economy, which was missing during his previ­ous term as the finance minister. Separately, a PTI spokesperson said that the public’s rejected group had gathered once again to stage a drama of ‘PDM-2.0’ in the coun­try, which was unaccept­able and intolerable. He warned that this would result in worst political instability in the country.

He claimed that the na­tion had given a clear mandate to PTI to form government in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) despite the unjust incarceration of party chief Khan, snatch­ing “bat” symbol and not allowing it to carry out election campaigns.

He stressed that the people had given an over­whelming majority of 180 seats in National As­sembly to PTI as per the form-45. The spokes­person urged: “It is high time, we need to learn a lesson from history and should respect the pub­lic mandate, as Pakistan had to go through a trag­edy like the fall of Dhaka as a result of daylight poll fraud.” The spokesper­son stated that the “cer­tified thieves”, who had been chanting slogan of “Respect the vote”, were now trying its level best to get lion’s share in the booty of the stolen pub­lic mandate. He lament­ed that this public reject­ed group of PDM-2.0 had the support of those dis­gusting elements who or­chestrated the regime change conspiracy as well as of the “most dishon­est” chief election com­missioner (CEC) in histo­ry. The PTI spokesperson said that the people of Pakistan would not en­dure any attempt to make mockery of the constitu­tion and democracy and daylight robbery of their votes come what may. He vowed that PTI would re­sist all attempts to steal the public mandate in a benefiting manner.

The PTI spokesperson demanded that the state decision makers should be mindful of the situa­tion and release the re­sults as per Form-45 and let PTI to form the gov­ernment in the Centre and Punjab instead of bulldozing the people’s mandate.