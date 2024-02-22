PTI rejects PML-N, PPP alliance, warns of worst political instability

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday rejected the alliance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to form the next coalition government in the Centre and Punjab and dubbed it as ‘PDM 2.0.’
Talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail following his meeting with ex-premier Imran Khan, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that the PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had a “minority stake” in the elections as the public didn’t give him the mandate to become the next prime minister of the country.
A day earlier, PPP and PML-N had agreed on a power-sharing formula to form the next government and nominated Shehbaz as the candidate of PM. “Show some grace and step aside from the government,” Asad said while referring to the coalition.
He showed his surprise that PPP was telling the people that it would not be a part of the federal government but grabbed the position of Chairman Senate from the votes of PML-N. He added that what “formula” Senator Ishaq Dar had with him to reform the country’s economy, which was missing during his previous term as the finance minister. Separately, a PTI spokesperson said that the public’s rejected group had gathered once again to stage a drama of ‘PDM-2.0’ in the country, which was unacceptable and intolerable. He warned that this would result in worst political instability in the country.
He claimed that the nation had given a clear mandate to PTI to form government in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) despite the unjust incarceration of party chief Khan, snatching “bat” symbol and not allowing it to carry out election campaigns.
He stressed that the people had given an overwhelming majority of 180 seats in National Assembly to PTI as per the form-45. The spokesperson urged: “It is high time, we need to learn a lesson from history and should respect the public mandate, as Pakistan had to go through a tragedy like the fall of Dhaka as a result of daylight poll fraud.” The spokesperson stated that the “certified thieves”, who had been chanting slogan of “Respect the vote”, were now trying its level best to get lion’s share in the booty of the stolen public mandate. He lamented that this public rejected group of PDM-2.0 had the support of those disgusting elements who orchestrated the regime change conspiracy as well as of the “most dishonest” chief election commissioner (CEC) in history. The PTI spokesperson said that the people of Pakistan would not endure any attempt to make mockery of the constitution and democracy and daylight robbery of their votes come what may. He vowed that PTI would resist all attempts to steal the public mandate in a benefiting manner.
The PTI spokesperson demanded that the state decision makers should be mindful of the situation and release the results as per Form-45 and let PTI to form the government in the Centre and Punjab instead of bulldozing the people’s mandate.