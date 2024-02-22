Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI to hold intra-party elections within 15 days: Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI to hold intra-party elections within 15 days: Sher Afzal Marwat
Web Desk
1:26 PM | February 22, 2024
National

PTI leader and lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat on Thursday said that the intra-party election of the PTI will be held within 15 days.

“We have to activate and make our party functional,” talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Marwat said.

“I am advising the PTI workers to participate in party election. I will support those who want to contest from our platform,” PTI leader said.

He said Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar and others have not joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) owing to the PTI’s intra-party election.

“Political parties have stolen our mandate with facilitation from the election commission and the ROs,” PTI firebrand Sher Afzal Marwat alleged. “Our battle will continue within and outside the Parliament,” he said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024