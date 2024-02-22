PTI to hold intra-party elections within 15 days: Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI leader and lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat on Thursday said that the intra-party election of the PTI will be held within 15 days.

“We have to activate and make our party functional,” talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Marwat said.

“I am advising the PTI workers to participate in party election. I will support those who want to contest from our platform,” PTI leader said.

He said Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar and others have not joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) owing to the PTI’s intra-party election.

“Political parties have stolen our mandate with facilitation from the election commission and the ROs,” PTI firebrand Sher Afzal Marwat alleged. “Our battle will continue within and outside the Parliament,” he said.