Punjab Assembly to meet tomorrow for oath-taking of newly elected MPAs

The Punjab Assembly is all set to meet tomorrow (Friday) for its inaugural session following the general elections held on February 8.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting.

The Punjab Assembly session will commence at 10 am, tomorrow for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabatin Khan will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house will also be released.

After the induction of independent MPA-elects in the party, PML-N has become the largest party in the Punjab Assembly which has announced to form government in the province as Maryam Nawaz its head.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz, who is set to become Pakistan’s first-ever woman chief minister (CM), vowed to set ‘new records’ in Punjab while fulfilling her duties as the provincial chief executive.

Maryam Nawaz, the political scion of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, was nominated as the party’s candidate for the coveted position of the chief minister of the country’s most populous province, Punjab.