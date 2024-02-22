Punjab remains afflicted by acute outbreak of pneumonia

LAHORE - Pneumonia continues to claim life of minors as fivemore infants succumb to the disease in Punjab in span of last 24 hours. Despite the reduction in the intensity of the cold Punjab remains afflicted by acute outbreak of pneumo­nia. The authorities seems clueless to find a sustainable solution to the re­lentless predicament of respiratory ill­ness so far, which has claimed several life mostly children during this win­ter. According to reports, of total five deceased children affected by pneu­monia two of the children belonged to Faisalabad district while the other three belonged to Bahawalpur, Gujran­wala, and Rawalpindi, respectively. The widespread impact of pneumonia dur­ing the span of seven days has claimed the lives of 57 minors in Punjab.Dur­ing this winter season alone, a total 410 children from Punjab and 65 from Lahore fell victim to pneumonia out­break, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures by the authorities.

PDMA ISSUES WEATHER WARNING

Provincial Disaster Management Au­thority (PDMA) Director General Im­ran Qureshi has issued a warning to all departments concerned in the wake of expected heavy rainfall, storm and more snowfall in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas in the last week of February. He called upon the depart­ments to get ready to deal with any weather-related emergency. He direct­ed the traffic police and authorities con­cerned for providing optimal services with special attention for tourists’ facili­ties during this period of time. Qureshi urged tourists to consider weather con­ditions while planning a trip to these ar­eas. In case of any emergency, they may contact PDMA helpline at 1129 while for Murree administration’s control room, they may contact the authorities on telephone number 0519269015, 0519269016 and 0519269018.