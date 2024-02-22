LAHORE - Pneumonia continues to claim life of minors as fivemore infants succumb to the disease in Punjab in span of last 24 hours. Despite the reduction in the intensity of the cold Punjab remains afflicted by acute outbreak of pneumonia. The authorities seems clueless to find a sustainable solution to the relentless predicament of respiratory illness so far, which has claimed several life mostly children during this winter. According to reports, of total five deceased children affected by pneumonia two of the children belonged to Faisalabad district while the other three belonged to Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, respectively. The widespread impact of pneumonia during the span of seven days has claimed the lives of 57 minors in Punjab.During this winter season alone, a total 410 children from Punjab and 65 from Lahore fell victim to pneumonia outbreak, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures by the authorities.
PDMA ISSUES WEATHER WARNING
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has issued a warning to all departments concerned in the wake of expected heavy rainfall, storm and more snowfall in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas in the last week of February. He called upon the departments to get ready to deal with any weather-related emergency. He directed the traffic police and authorities concerned for providing optimal services with special attention for tourists’ facilities during this period of time. Qureshi urged tourists to consider weather conditions while planning a trip to these areas. In case of any emergency, they may contact PDMA helpline at 1129 while for Murree administration’s control room, they may contact the authorities on telephone number 0519269015, 0519269016 and 0519269018.