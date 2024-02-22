Rawalpindi gets a new Commissioner

LAHORE - The government of Punjab through a notifi­cation on Wednesday has transferred the Commis­sioner Multan Muham­mad Abdul AmerKhatak (BS-20) and posted him as the new Commission­er Rawalpindi Division with immediate effect, relieving Muhammad Saif Ahmad Jappa(BS-19) of the additional charge the post. Meanwhile, post Muhammad Abdul AmerKhatak transfer, Maryam Khan a BS-20 officer has been placed as the new Commissioner of Mul­tan division. Prior to her transfer she was performing her du­ties as Secretary (I&C) S&GAD Punjab .