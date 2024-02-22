Rawalpindi gets a new Commissioner

LAHORE - The government of Punjab through a notification on Wednesday has transferred the Commissioner Multan Muhammad Abdul AmerKhatak (BS-20) and posted him as the new Commissioner Rawalpindi Division with immediate effect, relieving Muhammad Saif Ahmad Jappa(BS-19) of the additional charge the post. Meanwhile, post Muhammad Abdul AmerKhatak transfer, Maryam Khan a BS-20 officer has been placed as the new Commissioner of Multan division. Prior to her transfer she was performing her duties as Secretary (I&C) S&GAD Punjab .