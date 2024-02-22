Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rawalpindi gets a new Commissioner

Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The government of Punjab through a notifi­cation on Wednesday has transferred the Commis­sioner Multan Muham­mad Abdul AmerKhatak (BS-20) and posted him as the new Commission­er Rawalpindi Division with immediate effect, relieving Muhammad Saif Ahmad Jappa(BS-19) of the additional charge the post. Meanwhile, post Muhammad Abdul AmerKhatak transfer, Maryam Khan a BS-20 officer has been placed as the new Commissioner of Mul­tan division. Prior to her transfer she was performing her du­ties as Secretary (I&C) S&GAD Punjab .

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024