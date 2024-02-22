Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Registration for religious teacher, clerks, soldiers in Pakistan Army will continue till May 9

APP
February 22, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain has informed in a statement here on Wednesday that the selection and recruitment center of Paki­stan Army Hyderabad has re­cruited religious teachers, clerks and soldiers on February 19. The recruitment will continue in Hyderabad from May 9, 2024. The DC informed that the edu­cational qualification for clerk recruitment is intermediate, age 17 to 23 years, height 5 feet 3 inches, chest 78.83 cm while the educational qualification for soldier recruitment is Matricula­tion, age 17 to 23 years, height 5 feet 6 inches and chest 78.83 cm, Candidates are advised to come to the recruitment center Hyder­abad with Original identity card of self and father, domicile PRC, school leaving certificate or pico certificate, 2 passport size pho­tographs. For more information, candidates are advised to con­tact Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad on office phone number: 0222787258 and Naib Subedar Muham­mad Taj on his mobile number 03093337425.

PMLN-PPP Alliance

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024