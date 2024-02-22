Registration for religious teacher, clerks, soldiers in Pakistan Army will continue till May 9

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain has informed in a statement here on Wednesday that the selection and recruitment center of Paki­stan Army Hyderabad has re­cruited religious teachers, clerks and soldiers on February 19. The recruitment will continue in Hyderabad from May 9, 2024. The DC informed that the edu­cational qualification for clerk recruitment is intermediate, age 17 to 23 years, height 5 feet 3 inches, chest 78.83 cm while the educational qualification for soldier recruitment is Matricula­tion, age 17 to 23 years, height 5 feet 6 inches and chest 78.83 cm, Candidates are advised to come to the recruitment center Hyder­abad with Original identity card of self and father, domicile PRC, school leaving certificate or pico certificate, 2 passport size pho­tographs. For more information, candidates are advised to con­tact Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad on office phone number: 0222787258 and Naib Subedar Muham­mad Taj on his mobile number 03093337425.