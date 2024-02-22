Robber killed, another injured in shootout with police

KARACHI - One robber was killed and another injured and held with arms, motorcycle and cell phone after exchange of fire with police here on Wednesday. A shopkeeper was also injured in cross firing.

SSP Korangi said that the police signaled to stop a suspected motorcycle having no number plate with two people on board in Awami Colony, Ko­rangi No. VI. However, the suspects instead of stop­ping sped the scene. The police chased the fleeing suspects and an exchange of fire took place which continue till Causeway Chowrangi Zaman Town.

In cross firing, one robber identified as Nawaz was killed while another Saad was injured. A shop­keeper was also injured in fire exchange.

The police recovered a 9 MM pistol, without number plate motorcycle and cell phone from pos­session of killed and injured robbers. The body and injured were shifted to hospital.

MISSING BOY FOUND DEAD NEAR CANAL

The Hyderabad police have found the body of an unidentified youth near a canal.

The district police spokesperson informed on Wednesday that Husri police found the body of 22-year-old youth in an unclaimed state near the Akram wah canal in the police station limits.

The police have appealed to the public that if anyone recognizes the deceased or has any in­formation regarding him, they should contact the Husri Police or the helpline Madadgar 15 to pro­vide information as a responsible citizen.

INJURED SUSPECT ARRESTED DURING POLICE ENCOUNTER

The Hyderabad Police arrested an accused in an injured condition along with a pistol in the alleged encounter. The Police spokesman informed on Wednesday that two suspects riding a motorcycle near Miran School tried to escape after finding the police. He said that the police chased them, and an encounter took place between the accused and the police near Amani Shah Graveyard.

In the two-way exchange of fire, one accused was arrested on the spot in injured condition with a pistol while his accomplice escaped. The de­tained accused was identified as Ghulam Rasool Narejo, who was shifted to the hospital for imme­diate medical assistance.