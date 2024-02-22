Rupee gains 7 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Wednesday gained 7 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs279.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.56. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.75 and Rs282.3, respectively. The price of the Euro in­creased by 82 paisa to close at Rs302.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen gained 1 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 74 pasia was witnessed in the ex­change rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs352.68 compared to the last closing of Rs351.94. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 paisa each to close at Rs76.09 and Rs74.52, respectively.