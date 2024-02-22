Sana Javed shares first PSL picture with husband Shoaib Malik

Sana Javed has shared the first photo with her spouse Shoaib Malik since the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this month.

The first PSL picture of the newly-wed couple was taken at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and shared by the actor on her official Instagram page on Thursday.



The caption of Sana’s post included couple of emojis, a heart and an evil eye amulet, supposed to protect the bearer from the evil eye, along with the couple’s picture.

The Karachi Kings’ all-rounder, Malik, can also be seen holding the ‘Moment of the Match’ award he won after the match against Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday in Lahore.

It must be noted that Sana and Shoaib announced that they had tied the knot in January, leaving fans and followers surprised over their unexpected union.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts — X and Instagram.

"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib and Sana wrote.

It must be noted that Malik is one of the longest-serving cricketers in Pakistan cricket. Making his international debut against West Indies at Sharjah in October 1999, he is still going strong at the top level even after 24 years since his debut.

The all-rounder made his ODI debut in 1999, then went on to represent Pakistan in 287 one-day matches, where he scored 7534 runs at 34.55 while also taking 158 wickets.

Malik’s Test career was short as the all-rounder only played 35 matches in total, scoring 1898 runs at 35.14 with a career-best score of 245 against England in 2015 in UAE. He took 32 wickets in the process.

In T20I, the 41-year-old scored 2435 runs at 31.21 with a strike rate of 125.64, he also took 28 wickets in 49 innings.

