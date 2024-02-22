Saudi government desires to take responsibility of Fasial Mosque’s maintenance

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Saudi Arabia has offered to take the respon­sibility of the maintenance of Is­lamabad’s iconic Fasial Mosque keeping its dilapidated condition in view. At present, the admin­istration of this mosque is con­trolled by the Management of International Islamic University Islamabad while the upkeep and routine maintenance rests with the Capital Department Authority.

However, it is quite unfortu­nate and strange that most of the local as well as foreign visitors complain of poor management and unhygienic conditions in the mosque while the university management also wrote the civic authority in this regard on many occasions. Sources informed that the Saudi Ambassador in Paki­stan sent a letter to the Federal Secretary Interior and desired that his government wants to bear the maintenance cost in­curred on the Fasial Mosque for its better management.

The concerned formation in­side the civic authority is prepar­ing a draft Memorandum of Un­derstanding in this regard which will be signed in few weeks.

The project to build said mosque was conceived in 1966, when King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz visited Islamabad. An internation­al competition for the selection of the mosque design was held in 1969 and the design of a Turkish architect Mr. Vedat Dalokay was selected by a jury appointed by the International Union of Archi­tects. A foundation stone was laid by King Khalid bin Abdul Aziz in 1976, but the project was started in 1978 and completed in 1988 in a period of 10 years.

The structural engineers of Faisal Mosque were R.L Lac Qurix from Paris and S. Erdolan from Turkey. The Project Manager was Muhammad Rafique Ahmed while the project was executed by con­tractor M/S National Construction Limited. It is pertinent to mention here that there is a false presump­tion that the Faisal Mosque was fully funded by the Saudi govern­ment, but the official documents of the project clearly negate this false myth as only partial funding was made by the Saudi govern­ment on the directions of its King, late Shah Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. In response the mosque was named after his name.

The project was completed in $45 million in which $28 million was contributed by the govern­ment of Saudi Arabia while $17 million was provided by the Pak­istani government in addition to the allocation of 33 acres of land for the mosque. The ownership of the said mosque is with the CDA but the management rests with the International Islamic University Islamabad. The CDA spends millions on the renova­tion and maintenance of the mosque every year but now due to unavailability of funds, the level of maintenance have been reduced. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a time-tested friend of Pakistan. The bilateral relation­ships between the two countries have a vast scope covering mul­tiple fields of life.