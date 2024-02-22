Saudi government desires to take responsibility of Fasial Mosque’s maintenance

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Saudi Arabia has offered to take the responsibility of the maintenance of Islamabad’s iconic Fasial Mosque keeping its dilapidated condition in view. At present, the administration of this mosque is controlled by the Management of International Islamic University Islamabad while the upkeep and routine maintenance rests with the Capital Department Authority.
However, it is quite unfortunate and strange that most of the local as well as foreign visitors complain of poor management and unhygienic conditions in the mosque while the university management also wrote the civic authority in this regard on many occasions. Sources informed that the Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan sent a letter to the Federal Secretary Interior and desired that his government wants to bear the maintenance cost incurred on the Fasial Mosque for its better management.
The concerned formation inside the civic authority is preparing a draft Memorandum of Understanding in this regard which will be signed in few weeks.
The project to build said mosque was conceived in 1966, when King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz visited Islamabad. An international competition for the selection of the mosque design was held in 1969 and the design of a Turkish architect Mr. Vedat Dalokay was selected by a jury appointed by the International Union of Architects. A foundation stone was laid by King Khalid bin Abdul Aziz in 1976, but the project was started in 1978 and completed in 1988 in a period of 10 years.
The structural engineers of Faisal Mosque were R.L Lac Qurix from Paris and S. Erdolan from Turkey. The Project Manager was Muhammad Rafique Ahmed while the project was executed by contractor M/S National Construction Limited. It is pertinent to mention here that there is a false presumption that the Faisal Mosque was fully funded by the Saudi government, but the official documents of the project clearly negate this false myth as only partial funding was made by the Saudi government on the directions of its King, late Shah Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. In response the mosque was named after his name.
The project was completed in $45 million in which $28 million was contributed by the government of Saudi Arabia while $17 million was provided by the Pakistani government in addition to the allocation of 33 acres of land for the mosque. The ownership of the said mosque is with the CDA but the management rests with the International Islamic University Islamabad. The CDA spends millions on the renovation and maintenance of the mosque every year but now due to unavailability of funds, the level of maintenance have been reduced. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a time-tested friend of Pakistan. The bilateral relationships between the two countries have a vast scope covering multiple fields of life.