SCCI chief urges govt to demonetise Rs5000 currency note

PESHAWAR - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has strongly advo­cated for the demonetization of the Rs5000 currency note, asserting that it is detrimental to the country’s economy. This call was made during an awareness session on ‘Security Features of Currency Note’ joint­ly organized by SCCI and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Peshawar Office. Ishaq emphasized that nul­lifying the Rs5000 note would play a crucial role in discouraging blackmail, tackling corruption, and mit­igating inflation.

Expressing concern over the lack of accurate fig­ures on the circulation of Rs5000 notes in the mar­ket, Ishaq urged the SBP and commercial banks to provide transparent information. He highlighted the essential role played by the business communi­ty, traders, and industrialists in contributing to the country’s economic stability and employment op­portunities.

Ishaq also revealed that Senator Mohsin Aziz had presented a resolution in the Senate calling for the nullification of Rs5000 currency notes, a move that received widespread support from the business com­munity. He urged the SBP to promptly withdraw the Rs5000 notes in the best interest of the country and the fight against corruption.

The session included a multimedia presentation by SBP officials Muhammad Jamal and Touseeq Ahmad, who briefed participants on the security features of various currency notes. Jamal highlighted the SBP’s collaborative efforts with commercial banks, cham­bers, educational institutions, and other departments to raise awareness about currency security features and counterfeit detection. The officials emphasized the legal actions taken against those involved in the production of fake currency notes and outlined the central bank’s initiatives to prevent their circulation.