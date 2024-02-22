Security Paper’s profit surges 122pc to Rs746m during H1 of FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - Security Paper Limited (PSX: SEPL) released its financial statement for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, announcing a profit of Rs746 million (EPS Rs12.59) showing a significant increase of 122 percent compared to the profit of Rs336 million (EPS Rs5.67) reported in the same period last year (SPLY). Going by the results, the Security Paper Limited’s (SPL) top line increased by 38 percent to Rs3.49 billion as compared to Rs2.53 billion in SPLY. The company’s cost of sales rose by 26 percent to Rs2.51 billion vs SPLY. However, due to a higher increase in sales, the gross profit improved substantially by 82 percent to Rs976 million.
Expressing his delight on the results, SPL Chairman Muhammad Aftab Manzoor expressed that Security Paper’s strategic focus on increasing sales via diversifying its customer base, focus on operational costs and positive outcome of a number of reforms introduced in the company has yielded superb financial performance. “Our strategic vision and relentless focus on new initiatives and diversification has more than doubled the EPS of the company. The SPL’s strong performance is a testament to its commitment to progress aimed at delivering value to shareholders and customers,” he maintained. Expressing confidence in the future performance, the SPL chairman expressed that the recently concluded technical consultancy agreement with a leading European Security Paper Company that aims to benchmark SPL’s operational efficiencies will help in preparing comprehensive efficiency and cost improvement plans. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs2.5 per share (25 percent).