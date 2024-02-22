Security Paper’s profit surges 122pc to Rs746m during H1 of FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - Security Paper Limited (PSX: SEPL) released its financial statement for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, announc­ing a profit of Rs746 million (EPS Rs12.59) show­ing a significant increase of 122 percent com­pared to the profit of Rs336 million (EPS Rs5.67) reported in the same period last year (SPLY). Go­ing by the results, the Security Paper Limited’s (SPL) top line increased by 38 percent to Rs3.49 billion as compared to Rs2.53 billion in SPLY. The company’s cost of sales rose by 26 percent to Rs2.51 billion vs SPLY. However, due to a higher increase in sales, the gross profit improved sub­stantially by 82 percent to Rs976 million.

Expressing his delight on the results, SPL Chair­man Muhammad Aftab Manzoor expressed that Security Paper’s strategic focus on increasing sales via diversifying its customer base, focus on operational costs and positive outcome of a num­ber of reforms introduced in the company has yielded superb financial performance. “Our stra­tegic vision and relentless focus on new initiatives and diversification has more than doubled the EPS of the company. The SPL’s strong performance is a testament to its commitment to progress aimed at delivering value to shareholders and custom­ers,” he maintained. Expressing confidence in the future performance, the SPL chairman expressed that the recently concluded technical consultancy agreement with a leading European Security Pa­per Company that aims to benchmark SPL’s opera­tional efficiencies will help in preparing compre­hensive efficiency and cost improvement plans. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs2.5 per share (25 percent).