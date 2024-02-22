Senate panel directs FIA to expedite probe into Rs410m embezzlement case

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Commit­tee on Finance and Revenue has directed the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) to expe­dite the investigative process into the disappearance of 410 million rupees from an over­seas Pakistan Bank account held at Dubai Islamic Bank in Karachi and bring the matter to a swift resolution.

The Senate Standing Com­mittee on Finance and Rev­enue, chaired by Senator Sal­eem Mandviwalla, convened a meeting at Parliament House on Wednesday. The focus of the meeting centred on a com­prehensive briefing by the director of FIA (Karachi) re­garding the investigation into the disappearance of 410 mil­lion rupees from an overseas Pakistan Bank account held at Dubai Islamic Bank in Karachi.

The director FIA disclosed that the investigation is cur­rently underway, with an FIR filed against five individuals on February 19, 2024. While awaiting forensic reports for five accounts, one account’s forensic analysis has already been received. Senator Fa­rooq Naek emphasised the urgency of recovering the embezzled amount, advo­cating for freezing the ac­counts of those implicated in the fraudulent activity. He insisted on a thorough pur­suit of justice, asserting that the matter should not be considered resolved until a resolution is reached. Sena­tor Saleem Mandviwalla, the committee’s chairman, reit­erated their primary concern; ensuring the complainant re­ceives rightful restitution. He urged the bank to devise a solution to the matter.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress made by the FIA, the committee directed them to expedite the investigative process and bring the matter to a swift resolution. The com­mittee affirmed that the new­ly-formed finance committee, post the senate election, would continue to address this issue and others pending resolution.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks. In his closing remarks, Senator Sal­eem Mandviwalla expressed gratitude to committee mem­bers for their unwavering support and insight. He also commended the Ministry of Finance and Revenue and its affiliated departments for their cooperation in various matters. The members also appreciated his chairmanship and the way he steered the committee in a balanced but comprehensive way. The dis­tinguished attendees includ­ed senators Farooq Hamid Naek, Saadia Abbasi, Zeeshan Khanzada, Sherry Rehman, and Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, alongside additional secre­tary of the Finance Division, the director FIA, the CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, and oth­er relevant officials.