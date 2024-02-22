Senior journalist Nazir Naji passes away

LAHORE - Senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji passed away here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. According to sources, the 81-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Lahore where he was admitted. He had remained associated with differ­ent mainstream media groups for the last several decades. Naji served 27 years for Urdu publication Daily Jang as senior columnist. He was formerly chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters. The veteran journalist has been honored by Hilal-i-Im­tiaz for his services. Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Af­fairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned jour­nalist, editor and columnist Nazir Naji. The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. Paying tribute to the late senior journal­ist, the minister said Nazir Naji had dedicated his whole life to journalism and service of the country. He was a seasoned journalist and analyst as well, who strived to bring a positive change in the soci­ety through his services in the field of journalism, he added. The analysis and columns of the late journal­ist were always informative and insightful, he said, adding it would be very hard to fill the void created in the field of journalism with Nazir Naji’s demise.