Senior management course officers visit WASA head office

LAHORE - Officers from the senior management course visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office on Wednesday and re­ceived briefing about perfor­mance and preparations to deal with the monsoon rains. Manag­ing Director WASA Ghaffran Ah­mad welcomed the officers upon their arrival, and also chaired a meeting to discuss various ini­tiatives and projects. Director Mudassar Javaid briefed the of­ficers on mega projects in La­hore while discussions revolved around preparations for the up­coming monsoon season, includ­ing detailed briefings on control rooms, emergency camps, and operational strategies. The of­ficers were informed about un­derground water tanks in vari­ous areas of Lahore.