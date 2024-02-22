Senior management course officers visit WASA head office

LAHORE - Officers from the senior management course visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office on Wednesday and received briefing about performance and preparations to deal with the monsoon rains. Managing Director WASA Ghaffran Ahmad welcomed the officers upon their arrival, and also chaired a meeting to discuss various initiatives and projects. Director Mudassar Javaid briefed the officers on mega projects in Lahore while discussions revolved around preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, including detailed briefings on control rooms, emergency camps, and operational strategies. The officers were informed about underground water tanks in various areas of Lahore.