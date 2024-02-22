Sindh High Court orders PTA to restore social media apps

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the federal government and the Pakistan Tele­communications Authority (PTA) to restore services of social media plat­forms including X, formerly known as Twitter, across Pakistan. The order was issued by SHC bench, headed by SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Ab­basi, on a petition against the “uncon­stitutional” internet outages across the country in recent days. The court also summoned report from PTA for suspending internet services on elec­tion day and issued notice to federal government. Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, continues to remain inaccessible to users in Pak­istan after internet watchdog groups started to report outages on Saturday.

NetBlocks, an organisation that monitors accessibility issues on the internet, On February 17 confirmed that a “national-scale disruption” has hit X in Pakistan in the aftermath of widespread protests in the country triggered by the alleged vote rigging in general elections. PTI-backed Indepen­dent candidates consolidated their lead in the Pakistan general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, es­pecially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candi­dates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 con­stituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each. Following the general elections, both the PML-N and PPP had formed committees to decide the terms and conditions for the next federal government. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) have finally reached an agreement on forming a government in Centre as both parties have agreed on a ‘power-sharing for­mula’ following days of negotiations. “PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government in Centre,” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidates and Sunni Itte­had Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form government in the Centre. He said that that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister, praying that they would succeed in solving the problems of Pakistan.