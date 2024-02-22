Social media is a platform where people all over the world create, share and exchange information and ideas in virtual communities and networks. The types of social media platforms are Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, amongst many others. These platforms are used for pleasure and socialising, but they are also majorly used as a source of information. Through these platforms, people can get awareness about issues they care about. Generally, Social media is classified into print media, broadcast media, and the internet.
Undoubtedly as they say, everything has pros and cons. The positive aspect of social media is that it enables us to communicate effectively with our friends and families. We can get regular updates on people’s lives, even if they live a thousand miles away from us! However, with all of these perks, there are also some downsides to this invention. Social media has made communication easier, but in the same way has enabled cyberbullying and harassment. Moreover, social media is also addictive, subsequently leading to wastage of time by many user. This is especially a problem for young people.
I will reiterate that social media can be a powerful tool, but it has to be regulated as all things do.
ARIF AZEEM,
Balochistan.