South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

BAHAWALPUR - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the South Punjab Secretariat is addressing the gaps of development by enhancing infrastructure in health, education, and other sectors. Addressed officers undergoing the 39th Mid-Career Manage­ment Course at the National Institute of Manage­ment in Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, he said that major projects in education and health have been completed in all major cities of South Punjab. He said that proposals for 58 major projects in the new budget have been submitted to the government, with an estimated cost of Rs 132 billion. Zafar emphasized that elimi­nating poverty and backwardness from the region is the top priority of the South Punjab Secretariat along with focusing on providing necessities, in­creasing literacy rates, and promoting agriculture.

He highlighted the importance of agriculture in the country’s prosperity, mentioning the revival of cotton cultivation in South Punjab which is known as the Cotton Belt. He said that a project propos­al of investing Rs 5 billion for the revival and in­creased production of cotton is part of the plan. He mentioned the plans to connect all major cit­ies of South Punjab through CPEC and motorways, including the construction of the Khanewal-Jhang Interchange on the Karachi-Lahore Motorway with an estimated cost of Rs13 billion. The Additional Chief Secretary revealed that action plans have been prepared for the construction of flyovers and underpasses in major cities of South Punjab to improve the traffic system. He also revealed a plan to construct protective dykes to prevent dam­age from floods. He mentioned that a mega plan has been devised for environmental conservation in Lal Sohanra Park for Rs 3.732 billion. Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar stated that the establishment of Transgender Schools and Morning Schools in the South Punjab are unique initiatives, with a project now underway to construct their buildings at the divisional and district levels.