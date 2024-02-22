Speakers stress making Punjabi language part of curriculum

LAHORE - A seminar was held here on Wednesday in connection with the International Mother Language Day observance, un­der the auspices of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs). Group Chair­man Professor Abdul Manan Khurram chaired the event, while well-known Punjabi poet Bashir Ahmad Najmi and singer Ustad Sajjad Bari were among the guests. Addressing the seminar, speakers said that Punjabi is our iden­tity and it should be made part of the curriculum. UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Manan told the audience that Punjabi is a serious and ancient language and important steps are needed for its pro­motion. He said that thinkers around the world agree that what is taught in the mother tongue has an impact. Fa­mous poet Bashir Ahmad Najmi said the Punjabi language is reflective of the rich culture of Punjab. If steps are not taken to protect it, it is likely to become extinct like various other languages of the world. He said “wherever we live in any region of the world, we should strive for promotion of our language as well as its protection. Instead of feeling ashamed of using the Punjabi language, we should feel proud.” Singer Ustad Saj­jad Bari presented famous and classical Punjabi poetry. Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Di­rector Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry and a large number of teachers and stu­dents were also present.