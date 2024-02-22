SSGC starts work on Rs5.1 billion Kathore-Surjani pipeline project

KARACHI - To improve the supply of natural gas to the western region, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) started development work on a 31-kilometer-long gas pipeline project on Wednesday.

The 24-inch dia gas pipeline will be laid from Sales Meter Station (SMS) Kathore to SMS Surjani with an estimated cost of Rs. 5.1 billion and the project is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, according to a statement issued here.

Managing Director SSGC, Imran Maniar, performed the groundbreaking of the project in a ceremony held here at the site of the Attock Cement Pvt Ltd (ACPL) main valve assembly.

The project was proposed to improve the operational ef­ficiency of the SSGC distribution system and mitigate low-pressure problems in the existing 12-inch and 20-inch dia ACPL distribution lines while it will also help meet the rising demand of SITE Area and Hub town. The groundbreaking cer­emony was attended by DMD Operations Saeed Rizvi, ASGM Technical Services Ghulam Moeen Butt, ASGM Transmission Jamshed Nisar, DGM and In charge Projects and Construction Ghulam Ali Mahar and other Company executives, technicians and workers.

OMBUDSMAN OFFICE COMMITTED TO PROVIDING SPEEDY JUSTICE: MEHMOOD SHAH

The Regional Director Federal Ombudsman Office Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Hussain Shah has said that office of the Federal Ombudsman is committed to provide speedy and free-of-cost administrative justice to citizens.

The federal ombudsman is resolving the complaints of the citizens and enhancing the institution’s outreach and acces­sibility, he said while talking to newsmen here Wednesday. He said that receiving a number of complaints was a clear manifestation of the trust and confidence of the people in the capacity of Wafaqi Mohtasib, which is committed to address issues of maladministration, inefficiency, neglect and dis­crimination. Emphasising on provision of services to people closer to their homes, the Ombudsman renewed the pledge to promote and protection of human rights, good governance, and rule of law.