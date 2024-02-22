The Youth Bulge

young bulge has been established in Pakistan’s democratic transition with the general election of 2024. There were 128 million eligible voters, and the majority of them—44% of the total voter base—were between the ages of 18 and 35. The recent increase in youth involvement in politics in Pakistan can be attributed to a growing sense of political and social awareness among young people. With access to social media and other forms of communication, they are more informed and engaged in current events and political issues than ever before. This has led to a surge in youth activism and participation in political movements, as they seek to bring about positive change and have their voices heard in shaping the future of their country. As a result, the youth population in Pakistan is increasingly becoming a powerful force in driving political change and reform. Evidently, in the 2018-2024 general elections in Pakistan, young people played a significant role in organizing campaign rallies, using social media platforms to spread awareness about candidates and political parties, and mobilizing their peers to vote.
While keeping this trend in mind, political parties often exploit the youth as pawns in their revenge politics, utilizing them for their agendas of rivalry and hate politics. Young and impressionable students, lacking experience in discerning political manipulation, frequently fall victim to their tactics. These political parties capitalize on the frustration and disillusionment of the youth, manipulating them into participating in protests that often turn violent and disruptive. Following the last two years, numerous protests erupted across the country led by young people. Instances of vandalism, clashes with law enforcement, and disruptions of public order were reported as frustrated youth, indoctrinated by political factions, took to the streets, expressing their discontent with the state institutions.
Some political leaders consistently attack state institutions to further their goals, disregard the legitimacy of political opponents, use foul language, and lie with impunity. This abuse erodes the legitimacy of political institutions and causes people to lose faith in the democratic process. They further instill the idea in their young followers that using any form of violence to vent one’s resentment is acceptable. Resultantly, this manipulation of the youth not only undermines their potential for constructive engagement in the political process but also perpetuates a cycle of unrest and instability within the country. They exhibit profound frustration and disappointment towards the political system and state order. Subject to divisive rhetoric and conduct, young individuals feel disillusioned and betrayed by those entrusted with governance. Consequently, youth show a hostile demeanour and disenchantment in civic participation. This gives rise to further numerous problems, including increased social unrest as disillusioned youths resort to protest and activism violently. Moreover, the erosion of trust in democratic institutions fosters a breeding ground for radicalization and extremism, posing a threat to national security. Ultimately, the exploitation of youth by political figures not only undermines democratic principles but also perpetuates societal divisions and impedes the nation’s progress toward stability and prosperity.
In these crucial times, political leaders in Pakistan have a moral imperative to cease the exploitation of young followers for their nefarious political agendas and instead foster an environment conducive to their growth as progressive members of society. This entails refraining from engaging in divisive hate politics and instead providing guidance and mentorship to empower youth to contribute positively to the state. By promoting inclusive policies, and cultivating a culture of tolerance and cooperation, political leaders can harness the energy and enthusiasm of young followers to drive meaningful progress. Moreover, leaders must lead by example, demonstrating integrity, accountability, and a commitment to the greater cause. Through concerted efforts to uplift and empower the youth, political leaders can forge a path toward a more equitable, prosperous, and secure future for Pakistan. Many political figures in history have been imprisoned without inciting violent riots among their supporters. These leaders demonstrate nonviolence, endurance, and moral courage, even when facing challenges. Nelson Mandela, a respected anti-apartheid activist and former President of South Africa, was imprisoned for 27 years due to his stance against racial segregation. Even during his long imprisonment, Mandela continually advocated for peace and forgiveness, memorably declaring, “The struggle is my life. I will persist in advocating for freedom till my last days”. Aung San Suu Kyi, the Burmese advocate for democracy and recipient of the Nobel Prize, was confined to her home for almost 15 years due to her resistance against Myanmar’s military government. During her captivity, Suu Kyi remained dedicated to nonviolent resistance, encouraging her followers to peacefully advocate for democratic changes. These leaders exemplify moral leadership and the influential impact of nonviolence in promoting social and political change.
Martin Luther King Jr is a renowned civil rights leader in the United States. He was arrested numerous times for his role in organizing nonviolent protests against racial segregation and discrimination. King famously advocated for civil disobedience and peaceful resistance, inspiring millions around the world with his message of nonviolence.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Our political leaders must prioritize the welfare and development of these young assets of our country, recognizing their potential as agents of growth. The symbiotic relationship between national unity, prosperity, and security underscores a fundamental principle in governance and statecraft. A cohesive societal fabric, characterized by solidarity and collective purpose, not only cultivates an environment conducive to economic progress and social stability but also fortifies the resilience of the state against multifaceted challenges. Political leaders should prioritize instilling moral values and a sense of nationhood in the youth by setting a positive example through their actions and rhetoric. By promoting integrity, empathy, and civic responsibility, leaders can nurture a generation of socially conscious individuals committed to the welfare and progress of their society.
Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti
The writer is a current affairs analyst. She can be reached at guleayesha bhatti@ gmail.com