Traffic Division of ICP organize workshop for students

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday organized a workshop for students of Elite School Islamabad at its F-8 traffic office to sensitize the participants about the rules and road safety measures, informed a police spokesman. The workshop was conducted by the Traffic Division following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said. A total of 50 students participated in the workshop and it got an overwhelming response from them. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk delivered a lecture to students about road safety and traffic rules. He said that children would take charge of important responsibilities in the future and it is our duty to educate students about road safety and traffic rules. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police is fulfilling its duty well and has taken special measures to sensitize students about road discipline. On this occasion, the school Principal and other staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by the Islamabad Capital Police and said that Islamabad Police is a corruption-free organization that provides road safety and security to the people.