Two dead, two hurt, in Dutch bridge collapse: officials

THE HAGUE - At least two people died and two more were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Dutch officials said. “An industrial accident occurred while building a bridge. Unfortunately, this resulted in two fatalities. Two people are injured,” the regional safety authority wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier, the authority had said that part of the bridge, under construction in Lochem, in the east of the country, had collapsed. They had initially given a toll of four injured, three of them seriously. It is not clear whether the two dead were part of that original toll.