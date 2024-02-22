UN calls Gaza’s humanitarian situation ‘inhumane’; people ‘hanging by a thread’

UNITED NATIONS - An “inhumane” health and humanitarian situation now prevails across besieged Gaza with conditions continu­ing to deteriorate, the head of the UN World Health Organiza­tion (WHO) warned Wednes­day, amid escalating Israe­li attacks against the enclave. “Gaza has become a death zone,” Tedros Adhanom Ghe­breyesus, WHO Director-Gen­eral told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva. “Much of the territory has been de­stroyed. More than 29,000 people are dead; many more are missing, presumed dead; and many, many more are in­jured,” he added. Across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, se­vere malnutrition has shot up dramatically since October 7, from under one per cent of the population, to over 15 per cent in some areas. “This figure will rise the longer the war goes on and supplies [are] inter­rupted,” Tedros said, express­ing deep concern that agencies such as the World Food Pro­gramme (WFP) were unable to access the north. The WFP suspended its aid deliveries there due to lack of security for both humanitarian person­nel and those seeking assis­tance. “What type of world do we live when people cannot get food and water, and when people who cannot even walk are unable to receive care?” he lamented. “What type of world do we live in when health workers are at risk of being bombed as they carry out their life saving work [and] hospi­tals must close because there is no more power or medicines to help save patients?” He un­derscored the need for an im­mediate ceasefire, for hostages to be released, the guns to fall silent, and unfettered human­itarian access. Over the past three days the UN health agen­cy and partners carried out several emergency missions to the Nasser medical com­plex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to evacuate critically ill patients, including chil­dren. “With the intensive care units no longer working, WHO helped move patients, many of whom cannot even walk,” Tedros said. Around 130 sick and injured patients and at least 15 doctors and nurs­es remain in the hospital, amidst ongoing Israeli mili­tary operations, no electric­ity and running water and dwindling lifesaving medical supplies, it was pointed out.