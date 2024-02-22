Thursday, February 22, 2024
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on 28th

Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
LAHORE   -  The University of Veterinary & Ani­mal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 20th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Feb 28 in City Campus Sports Ground. Director Sports Board UVAS Rana Amjad Iqbal chaired a meeting of conveners of man­agement committees and re­viewed preparations/arrange­ments for the annual sports day. The conveners of com­mittees briefed the meeting on the working progress of their respective committees. Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar will be chief guest on the inauguration ceremony of sports day. Various games will be played on the annual sports day while students of various departments, staff and faculty members will participate in these competitions.

