10 die in two road accidents in Kasur, Layyah

KASUR/ Layyah - At least eight people were killed and many others injured when a passenger van overturned and plunged into a ditch on Raiwind-Kasur road here Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to the driver’s drowsiness, which resulted in the loss of control and the tragic crash, private news channels reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby district hospitals for medical treatment.

The dead person included Laiba Yunus, 30 years, Imran, 35 years, Saleem Younis, 38, Noor Ilahi 25, Maqsood 35, Khalil 45 years old and two unidentified persons.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital, they added. Police have registered a case. The authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

In the second incident, two motorcyclists died in a road collision near Adda Riazabad in the Layyah district, here on Friday. According to rescue sources, road accident occurred on MM Road near Adda Riazabad in the Layyah district, where a speeding passenger van collided with a motorcycle, resulting on the spot deaths of two motorcyclists.

The victims have been identified as Arshad, r/o Ward No.6 and Qamar Abbas r/o Ward No.11,Chowk Azam.

Rescue teams reached on the spot,shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the passenger van fled the scene. Local police have seized the van and initiated legal proceedings to investigate the incident and apprehend the driver.