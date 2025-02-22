15 drivers arrested during crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles

KARACHI - The Sindh Transport Department has compounded 53 vehicles and arrested 15 drivers during a crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles. A total of 1,115 vehicles were checked during the campaign by the Transport Department Of which 565 were challaned for violating traffic rules, while the fitness certificates of seven commercial vehicles were cancelled due to their unfitness to ply on the road.

Seventeen FIRs have been registered under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code against reckless and negligent drivers. Six cases have been registered under Section 188 for violating the time limit imposed on heavy traffic, while 15 drivers have been arrested under Sections 99 and 113 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance for reckless driving.

The Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the crackdown against traffic violators is part of a broader public interest initiative. The aim of the crackdown is to maintain order on the roads and prevent accidents caused by negligence.

He stated that to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives, the Transport Department will continue to take strict action against vehicles and reckless drivers, with regular enforcement actions . Sharjeel Memon warned violators to obey traffic rules, stating that failure to do so will result in severe consequences.