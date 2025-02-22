2 suspected robbers killed by accomplices

ATTOCK - Two suspected robbers were killed by their own accomplices during shootout with police near Mianwala forest in the limits of Pindigheb police station last night, Attock Police spokesman said. The deceased were later identified as Nauman Khan and Amir Saeed residents of Peshawar. The spokesman said that acting on a SoS call by a caller on police helpline-15 that some armed persons have blocked the road near Mianwala forest in the limits of Pindigheb police station and looting people at gunpoint.

Police taking prompt action reached the crime scene. On seeing police, the robbers started indiscriminate firing.

Police party took shelter and later found two of the robbers shot dead while their other accomplices had escaped taking advantage of the darkness. Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.

A case was registered on behalf of the state. A search operation was started to arrest the fleeing accused. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.