22 Indian fishermen released from Karachi jail

KARACHI - A total of 22 Indian fishermen have been released from Malir Jail in Karachi. They were sent to Wagah Border by bus for repatriation to India.

According to the Edhi Foundation spokesperson, the organization will cover all travel expenses for the fishermen from the jail to the border.

Most violations occur due to the absence of a physical boundary and lack of navigational tools for small fishermen. Hundreds of fishermen are arrested by the Coast Guards of both nations, but obtaining their release is difficult and long-winded owing to the hostile relations between the two nations.