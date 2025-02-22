Aaqib Javed confident as Pakistan gears up for high-stakes clash against India

Pakistan head coach expressed confidence ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India, emphasizing that his team is prepared to deliver something special in the high-pressure encounter.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, Javed highlighted Pakistan’s balanced squad and familiarity with the conditions. "Our players have extensive experience playing in Dubai. This gives us a vital advantage," he said.

Acknowledging the intensity of the rivalry, Javed stressed the psychological aspect of the contest. "Pressure is an inherent part of this match. Handling it is what defines a player. Even if the stadium were empty, the weight of expectation would still be there," he remarked.

Javed also addressed the absence of opener Fakhar Zaman, calling it a significant setback. "Losing Fakhar is a major blow. He is a match-winner for us," he admitted.

Despite the challenges, the head coach reaffirmed his faith in the team’s selection and encouraged the players to rise to the occasion. "Every player has been chosen with careful consideration. Once on the field, it's their moment to showcase their talent. We want the team to enjoy the contest and give their best," he concluded.