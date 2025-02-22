Aid Fallout

The consequences of US aid cuts are beginning to surface, and, as expected, it is the most vulnerable communities that will bear the brunt. In Jacobabad, where summer temperatures regularly soar to unbearable levels, a vital clean water project now faces an uncertain future. With the suspension of $34 million in funds, the scheme, which provides essential drinking water to thousands, is now in jeopardy. The grim reality of these aid reductions is unfolding exactly as predicted when the cuts were first announced—essential projects with direct humanitarian impact are being derailed.

However, this should serve as an eye-opener for Pakistan rather than just another setback. Relying on foreign aid—always a mix of goodwill and political strings—has repeatedly proven to be an unsustainable strategy. A country’s ability to provide basic necessities to its people should not hinge on the policy shifts of foreign governments. It is time for Pakistan to take ownership of such critical projects and find alternative sources of funding. Whether through direct government support, public-private partnerships, or innovative financing models, these initiatives cannot be abandoned. The people of Jacobabad, already on the frontline of climate change, cannot be left at the mercy of external aid policies that fluctuate with political tides.

Pakistan must embrace this moment as a turning point—a chance to move towards self-reliance. The narrative must shift from dependency to resilience. If the government does not act decisively, today it is a water project in Jacobabad; tomorrow, it could be healthcare, education, or infrastructure nationwide. The question is no longer whether Pakistan can afford to fund such initiatives but whether it can afford not to.