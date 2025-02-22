Ali Ilyas grabs gold in National Road Cycling Championship

LAHORE - Ali Ilyas delivered an exceptional performance to secure the gold medal in the 9th National Road Cycling Championship, held at Iran Avenue on Friday. The event, initially scheduled for February 20, was delayed due to heavy rainfall but kicked off successfully with the inauguration by Azhar Shah, President of PCF. The highlight of the championship was the Men’s Elite 112 km road race, where the nation’s top cyclists competed in a thrilling contest. Ali Ilyas from SSGC emerged victorious with a time of 3 hours, 1 minute, and 37 seconds, maintaining an average speed of 37 km/h. Umar Farooq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured the silver medal, while Mohammad Shan, also from SSGC, earned the bronze. The competition saw participation from 130 male and female cyclists representing provincial teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, as well as teams from Islamabad, SSGC, POF Wah, and Bikestan Cycling Academy.