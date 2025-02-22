Angry vendors attack officials during anti-encroachment operation in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - The absence of police security during an anti-encroachment operation in Gujar Khan city on Friday evening exposed officials to an attack by angry vendors. The municipal committee officials have raised concerns over the lack of police support during the drive.

Chand Mubeen, the enforcement officer of the Gujar Khan Municipal Committee, and his team were removing encroachments by fruit, chicken, and fish vendors along the service road and GT Road near the main chowk when a group of angry vendors launched an attack, reportedly harassing and intimidating the officials.

Despite immediately notifying the police, the duty officer at Gujar Khan police station, Sub-Inspector Mazhar Sajjad, failed to dispatch officers to the scene promptly.

As a result, the assailants fled before law enforcement arrived. The anti-encroachment team has since complained of frequent resistance and harassment, attributing it to the lack of police support during their operations. Officials pointed out that a letter dated January 25 from Assistant Commissioner Khizar Zahoor Goraya had requested Station House Officer Gujar Khan for police deployment during these operations, but the failure to provide such support has left them vulnerable. The officials also emphasized that these issues persist despite clear instructions from the chief minister’s office.

In response, Mubeen submitted a formal application to SI Sajjad to register a case against the suspects. Injured officials of the anti-encroachment team were taken to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan for medical treatment while the FIR was being registered till the filing of this report. Repeated attempts to contact SI Sajjad for comment went unanswered.